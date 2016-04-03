Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates won 98 games last year - their most since 1991 - but were eliminated in the National League wild card game for the second consecutive season. “Every year, we’re a little more hungry,” reliever Tony Watson told reporters as Pittsburgh prepares to kick off the 2016 season against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. “Ninety-eight wins is nothing to hang our heads about, but we definitely want to win a division, raise a World Series flag in Pittsburgh.”

Part of the problem for the Pirates is that they are members of a Central Division that also boasts perennial playoff contender St. Louis and the upstart Chicago Cubs, who eliminated Pittsburgh in the wild card game last season. The Cardinals face challenges with shortstop Jhonny Peralta (thumb) likely out until mid-July while right-hander Lance Lynn (12-11, 3.03 ERA in 2015) could miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Pirates, meanwhile, boast 2013 NL Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen, who could be sitting on a monster year after “slumping” to fifth in MVP voting last season. St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright makes his fourth consecutive opening day start (fifth overall) and opposes Francisco Liriano, who takes the hill for his third straight opener (fourth overall).

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2015: 2-1, 1.61 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (2015: 12-7, 3.38)

Wainwright makes his first start since going down last April with an Achilles’ injury and after pitching six games in relief - three postseason - in September and October. The 34-year-old Georgia native yielded eight runs and 19 hits while walking six and striking out 11 in 15 innings over four starts during spring training. “My arm feels great, and that, I think, is the most important thing going forward and into the season,” Wainwright told reporters. “There are a couple of very minor things that make a big deal of difference that I‘m going to do between now and the next start.”

Liriano, who becomes the first Pittsburgh pitcher to make three consecutive opening day starts since Doug Drabek in 1990-92, hopes to reach 200 innings for the first time as his career high is 191 2/3 while with Minnesota in 2010. “I think it means that I‘m being more consistent than I used to be before,” the 32-year-old Dominican Republic native told reporters about the opening day nod. “I wish I can continue to do that and be more consistent, hopefully go deep into games and throw more innings this year.” Liriano permitted nine runs and 19 hits while walking two and striking out 16 in 13 1/3 innings over four starts during spring training.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates new acquisition David Freese is projected to bat third and start the season at third base with Jung Ho Kang (knee) sidelined.

2. According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh has a under-over win total of 86.5 behind St. Louis (87.5) and Chicago (93.5) in the NL Central. The Cubs are 4-1 favorites to win the World Series ahead of the 18-1 Cardinals and Pirates.

3. St. Louis has won the last two season series while winning 21 of the 38 contests with Pittsburgh going 6-4 at PNC Park in 2015.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Pirates 2