Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

Everything is starting to go the way of the St. Louis Cardinals, who vie for their sixth win in seven games against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s tiebreaking, pinch-hit two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the 12th inning as the Cardinals won the series opener to move a season-high five games over .500.

Matt Carpenter, the reigning National League Player of the Week, clubbed a three-run homer Friday and has hit safely in seven straight games while scoring eight runs and drawing seven walks in that span. Brandon Moss is on a binge of his own with four homers and seven RBIs during a string of four straight multiple-hit games. The Pirates have lost three straight and came away from Friday’s with additional concerns after starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (triceps) and catcher Francisco Cervelli (hand) exited with injuries. Cole departed in the third inning, forcing Pittsburgh’s bullpen to supply 10 innings in relief.

TV: 7:i5 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martínez (6-5, 3.76 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (4-5, 5.25)

Martinez won his second straight outing following a five-start losing streak, yielding three runs on four hits over six innings to beat San Francisco on Sunday. Martinez, who pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out eight in his previous turn at Milwaukee, has fanned 22 batters over his last 19 innings after going three straight starts with a combined seven. He is 2-4 with a 4.57 ERA versus the Pirates after lasting 3 1/3 innings against them on May 6 due to fatigue.

Liriano received some extra rest after another ragged performance against the Los Angeles Angels on June 3, when he was shelled for seven runs on 10 hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old Dominican is 1-4 in his last five turns, a stretch in which he has walks 19 batters over 26 2/3 innings. Liriano was dominant at St. Louis on May 6, registering 10 strikeouts and giving up two runs over seven innings to improve to 7-2 with a 2.41 ERA versus the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite blowing a ninth-inning lead Friday, the Cardinals are 31-0 when leading after eight innings.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte is 11-for-30 against St. Louis this season.

3. Cardinals 3B Jhonny Peralta is 6-for-15 in his first four games of the season after coming off the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4