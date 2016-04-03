Pirates 4, Cardinals 1

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Sunday in the first game of the 2016 Major League Baseball season.

Liriano (1-0) tied the franchise record for strikeouts on opening day while allowing three hits, walking five and driving in the game’s first run. The left-hander also had 10 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs in 2014 to join a list that includes Bob Veale (1965), John Candelaria (1983) and A.J. Burnett (2013).

Matt Carpenter hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Pirates closer Mark Melancon, who led the major leagues with 51 saves last season. However, Melancon got Matt Adams to hit a game-ending pop out with runners at second and third.

Francisco Cervelli had a triple and Jordy Mercer doubled as they finished with two hits each.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (0-1) took the loss while starting the opener for the Cardinals for the fifth consecutive season. He allowed three runs and six hits in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had two hits in his 12th consecutive opening day start.

The Pirates scored twice in the second inning. Liriano’s one-out single drove in Gregory Polanco, who hit a leadoff double, and John Jaso followed with an RBI single.

Cervelli led off the sixth with a triple to the 410-foot mark in left-center field and scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to push the lead to 3-0.

Mercer’s double plated a run in the eighth.

The National League Central rivals had the two best regular-season records in the major leagues last season, the Cardinals going 100-62 and the Pirates finishing 98-64.

NOTES: Cardinals OF/1B Matt Holliday started at first base, the first appearance at the positon by the 36-year-old in his 13-year career. ... Cardinals C Yadier Molina made his 12th consecutive Opening Day start, the third-longest streak in franchise history behind Hall of Famers Stan Musial (18) and Lou Brock (15). ... Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery) was placed on the 60-day disabled list while RHP Mitch Harris (sore right arm), RHP Jordan Walden (right shoulder strain), SS Miguel Tejada (right quadriceps strain) and SS Jhonny Peralta (torn left thumb ligament) were placed on the 15-day DL. All the moves were retroactive to March 29. ... Cardinals RHP Jayson Aquino was designated for assignment. ... Pirates INF Cole Figueroa won the final spot on the roster as his contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis along with those of LHP Corey Luebke and OF Matt Joyce. INF Jason Rogers was optioned to Indianapolis while RHP John Holdzkom, INF Pedro Florimon and INF Jake Goebbert were designated for assignment. C Elias Diaz (strained right elbow) RHP Jared Hughes (strained left lat) and 3B Jung Ho Kang (torn left knee ligament) were placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 29. ... Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano became the first Pittsburgh pitcher to start three consecutive openers since Doug Drabek from 1990-92. ... The three-game series continues Tuesday night after an off day Monday with Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (17-7, 3.38 ERA last season) facing Pirates LHP Jonathon Niese (9-10, 4.13).