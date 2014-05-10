Walker drives in 4 as Pirates top Cardinals

PITTSBURGH -- It seems impossible to get Neil Walker out right now.

The switch-hitting second baseman hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning and had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Friday night.

Walker reached base in 22 of his last 40 plate appearances.

“He can get as hot as anybody,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s been pretty much locked in all season. He came to spring training determined to have a bounce-back season and he’s having one.”

Walker’s seventh homer of the season came off reliever Carlos Martinez (0-2) and rallied the Pirates from a 4-3 deficit for their third straight victory. Walker’s other two hits came off right-hander Michael Wacha, who took a no-hitter into the eighth of Game 4 of last year’s National League Division Series the last time he pitched at PNC Park.

“Wacha is so good, as we found out last year,” Walker said. “He throws hard and you’ve really got to shorten up your swing and put the ball in play. That’s the best way to approach him because you’re usually not going to do too much against him.”

Shortstop Jordy Mercer and pinch-hitter Gaby Sanchez led off the inning with singles and were bunted up a base by left fielder Jose Tabata before Walker hit a drive into the right-field stands.

“Martinez is as tough as Wacha but he hung a slider and I was able to put a good swing on it,” Walker said. “I was surprised. The guy has such great stuff that you’re not thinking that you’re going to hit a home run in that situation. It was huge.”

Mercer also had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits, while first baseman Ike Davis, who hit a two-run double in the first inning to open the scoring, and Tabata had two hits apiece.

Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for the 10th time in 13 games at home.

“We’re playing good baseball right now, over the last week, probably as well as we’ve played all season,” Walker said.

St. Louis had gone ahead by a run earlier in the seventh on shortstop Jhonny Peralta’s solo home run, his eighth. Right fielder Allen Craig’s three-run home run, his fourth, accounted for the Cardinals’ other runs.

Peralta and Craig had two hits each as the Cardinals lost for the second time in five games. Craig, who is hitting just .211, was given a two-day break by manager Mike Matheny as he sat out Wednesday’s win at Atlanta before St. Louis’ off-day Thursday.

“The obvious is how the ball jumped there on the home run,” Matheny said. “That’s what Allen Craig does, too, when we need the big hit of any kind. It was perfect. He’s not that far off.”

Left-handed reliever Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced, first baseman Matt Adams, to end the top of the seventh. Closer Mark Melancon notched his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Both starting pitchers had erratic five-inning performances. Pittsburgh starter Francisco Liriano allowed three runs, five hits and four walks while striking out five, and Wacha gave up three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Liriano has gone a career-long 11 starts without a win since beating the Texas Rangers on Sept. 10. Wacha is winless in his last five starts.

“Other than the first inning when (Davis) hit the double, I thought it was a really good outing for Michael,” Matheny said.

NOTES: The game was delayed for 25 minutes in the top of the fourth inning because of rain. ... Pirates OF Travis Snider’s appeal of his two-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his actions in an April 20 brawl was rejected, and he began serving his penalty Friday night. ... The Cardinals recalled OF Joey Butler from Triple-A Memphis and optioned OF Randal Grichuk to the same club. ... Pittsburgh recalled INF Brent Morel from Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates had optioned RHP Phil Irwin to Indianapolis on Thursday. ... Pirates RHP Jason Grilli threw from the top of the mound Friday for the first time since April 21, when the closer went on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. ... St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia, who has been on the DL since the start of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, is scheduled to make his second rehab start Monday for Double-A Springfield. ... Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.51) will start Saturday night against RHP Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.19).