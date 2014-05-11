Shorthanded Pirates hold on to defeat Cardinals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates were down to their fifth-string right fielder Saturday night when starting shortstop Jordy Mercer was pressed into outfield duty for the first time in his life.

“None,” Mercer said when asked about his outfield experience. “Not even in Little League. Zero.”

Thanks to plenty of maneuvering by manager Clint Hurdle and a strong effort by the bullpen, the short-handed Pirates managed to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 for their season-best fourth consecutive victory.

Josh Harrison, the first of three Pirates right fielders -- and the only one ever to play in the outfield in a major league game -- and first baseman Ike Davis had two hits each and third baseman Pedro Alvarez had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run fourth inning that helped Pittsburgh overcome a 3-0 deficit.

The Pirates won 11 of their last 14 games against the Cardinals in Pittsburgh. Harrison also hit an RBI single in the fourth and five relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was lifted for pinch-hitter Gaby Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth inning because of tightness in his lower back. With center fielder Andrew McCutchen missing his first game of the season because of a sore left foot and right fielder Travis Snider serving the second game of a two-game suspension imposed by Major League Baseball for his role in the April 20 brawl with the Milwaukee Brewers, Sanchez and Mercer wound up in right field.

Harrison started the game there because Jose Tabata, who normally shares time in right with Snider, was forced to play left with Marte covering for McCutchen in center.

Sanchez had never played the outfield in seven major league seasons.

“We drew a lot of stuff up in the dirt,” Hurdle said. “Everybody showed up, though, and did what they were supposed to do and it ended up being a really gritty win for us.”

Sanchez took over in right field in the fifth and Hurdle then shifted Mercer to right field with the Pirates clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth and put reserve shortstop Clint Barmes into the game.

“We had talked about the possibility (on Friday), so Gaby was prepared,” Hurdle said. “Jordy’s athletic and he has a good arm. I figured he could catch the ball and maybe throw someone out if he had to.”

Jared Hughes (2-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief of starter Edinson Volquez, including preserving a one-run lead in the fifth by getting first baseman Matt Adams to ground out with the bases loaded. Closer Mark Melancon earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

“It’s a tough spot with the bases loaded but all I‘m thinking is to keep the ball down and let my fielders make a play and that’s exactly what happened,” Hughes said.

The Cardinals went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base in dropping to 3-5 on their nine-game homestand.

“Of course, you’ll be upset when you’re not driving runners in when they’re in scoring position and we’ve had trouble with that all season,” Adams said. “But it’s still early. We have guys who can hit in the clutch.”

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn (4-2) allowed four runs in six innings and is winless in four starts since winning his first four starts of the season. He also gave up nine hits and two walks while striking out five.

St. Louis shortstop Jhonny Peralta singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

NOTES: St. Louis C Yadier Molina got the night off after going 0-for-12 in his previous four games and 4-for-30 in May. ... Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez will be activated from the disabled list and start Thursday at Milwaukee. He has been out with right knee inflammation since April 20. ... Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia will now make his next rehab start Monday for Triple-A Memphis on Monday after it was originally announced he would pitch for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. Garcia has been on the DL all season while recovering from shoulder surgery. ... The three-game series ends Sunday night with St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller (4-2, 3.20 ERA) facing RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 3.45 ERA). It will mark the first time ESPN has televised a Sunday night game from Pittsburgh since 1996.