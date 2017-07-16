Lynn helps Cardinals shut out Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH -- There's history between St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not ill will necessarily, but just a lot of familiarity.

"We've faced him so many times we really don't have to watch much video on him anymore because you kind of know what he's got and what he likes to do," Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer said. "Sometimes he's just got it; sometimes he doesn't."

Lynn had it Saturday night. In his 20th career start against the Pirates, he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and singled and scored in St. Louis' 4-0 victory at PNC Park.

"I had good command most of the night," he said. "Yanked a few breaking balls that I would have liked to have back, but I was able to get some outs with the breaking ball, too.

"I was getting outs with every pitch. When you're moving the ball in and out, changing speeds, good things can happen."

Lynn (8-6) combined with relievers Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Tyler Lyons for the nine-hit shutout.

Lynn struck out three and walked none as he improved to 5-1 within the National League Central. He has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 19 starts.

One of those strong starts was not June 24, when he gave up seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh in St. Louis.

"Today's ball had more giddy-up on it, and he was locating better. He was able to sink it better," said Mercer, who was 1-for-4 for a Pittsburgh club that threatened at times but left nine men on base and was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Tommy Pham was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for St. Louis, which scored one run in the fourth and three in the fifth.

The Cardinals (44-46), third in the NL Central, kept the Pirates (43-48) from leapfrogging them. Pittsburgh had won three in a row and six of seven.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-3) gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. He was pitching for the first time since July 4, thanks to the All-Star break and being a late scratch from his scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs in Chicago because of food poisoning.

Manager Clint Hurdle thought the long layoff affected Taillon.

"It's a challenge. Eleven days off. I don't think he's ever experienced anything like that." Hurdle said. "There's a lot of good to hunt out of it. I just think there was just a little too much rust to knock off."

Taillon had not surrendered a run in his previous two starts, and St. Louis' first run, in the fourth, ended a career-high streak of 18 2/3 scoreless innings.

"As a starting pitcher, you always want to go deep into games," Taillon said. "Going five just sounds gross. Anytime a starting pitcher goes five, it leaves a really sour taste in your mouth."

Taillon did not agree with Hurdle that the layoff was to blame.

"I felt pretty fresh," he said. "I don't think being wild was a problem, which is usually what I do when I'm rusty."

Pham doubled to lead off the fourth, moved to third on a grounder and scored on Jedd Gyorko's single to left for a 1-0 St. Louis lead. The threat ended when right fielder Gregory Polanco doubled Gyorko off first on Yadier Molina's line drive.

In the fifth, Luke Voit led off with a base hit to left. Taillon struck out the next two batters before Lynn doubled to center, where Andrew McCutchen bobbled the ball, allowing Voit to score and make it 2-0.

Lynn came home on Matt Carpenter's soft single up the middle. Carpenter stole second and scored on Pham's double for a 4-0 lead.

"It changes the complexion of (Taillon's) outing," Hurdle said of the Cardinals' three consecutive two-out hits.

Lynn seemed as proud of the hit as he was his pitching performance. The hit came as a left-hander. He switched sides earlier this month.

"I know when pitchers get hits off me, it (ticks) me off," Lynn said.

"It's good when two outs, the pitcher's up, (as a pitcher) you're thinking, 'A couple pitches and I'm out of the inning.' And then it didn't work and next thing he knows he's got to face the top of the lineup."

The Cardinals were pretty tickled about Lynn's left-handed blast.

"Great launch angle," manager Mike Matheny said kiddingly.

NOTES: St. Louis RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) was put on the 10-day disabled list. ... The Cardinals recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Double-A Springfield. ... St. Louis sat 2B Kolten Wong, moved 1B Matt Carpenter to second base and gave IF Luke Voit a start at first base. ... Pittsburgh stuck with the same lineup from Friday night.