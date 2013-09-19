2B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 with one RBI, extending his hitting streak to 10 games with his fourth straight multi-hit game. During the streak, Carpenter is hitting .462 (18-for-39) with four doubles, eight RBIs and nine runs scored. With 190 hits, he is on pace for 203 hits and bidding to become the first Cardinals player with 200 hits since Albert Pujols, who had 212 hits in 2003.

1B Matt Adams left the game in the middle of the seventh inning with right elbow soreness. He said he has been dealing with soreness in the elbow, took a swing at a changeup in the sixth and “felt weak and wasn’t able to swing.” Adams had surgery to remove bone spurs from the elbow in August 2012 while playing at Triple-A Memphis.

RHP Michael Wacha will make his first appearance against the Rockies. This will be Wacha’s eighth career start and 14th career appearance. He’s 2-0, 3.21 in four road games and 1-0, 1.50 in two road starts, winning 9-2 on June 11 at the New York Mets and getting no-decision in a 1-0 loss Sept. 3 at Cincinnati. Wacha lost his last start 4-1 to Seattle on Saturday at Busch Stadium, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings with four walks and seven strikeouts. Wacha has held left-handed hitters to a .177 average in 96 at-bats, while right-handed hitters are batting .247 in 89 at-bats.

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. The double was his 41st of the season, which is the most by a major league catcher since Ivan Rodriguez hit 45 doubles for Texas in 1996. In his past four games, Molina is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and five runs scored.

RHP Adam Wainwright who gave up two runs in the first but allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings, won his fourth straight game against the Rockies since June 6, 2009. He’s 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA (54 innings, nine earned runs) in 11 games, seven starts against the Rockies. He went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. It was the third three-hit game of Wainwright’s career and second this season, the other coming April 13 against Milwaukee.