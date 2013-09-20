RHP Shelby Miller is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers whom he faces Friday. He will become the first Cardinals rookie pitcher since Rick Ankiel in 2000 to start 30 games. The Cardinals are 19-10 in games started by Miller, who is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA in 14 road starts. In his last start Sunday against Seattle, Miller allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings and won 12-2. He last faced the Brewers on Sept. 10 at St. Louis, where he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and got the win in the Cardinals’ 4-2 victory.

1B Matt Adams, who left the game Wednesday with elbow pain, was able to take swings without any issues before Thursday’s game. He entered defensively in the eighth inning and singled in the ninth. Adams, who had a bone chip removed from the elbow nearly a year ago, took anti-inflammatory medicine Wednesday night and wore a compression sleeve with his elbow heavily taped Thursday. On Friday at Milwaukee, Adams will wear a brace that will keep him from fully extending his elbow while swinging.

RHP Michael Wacha threw 63 of 88 pitches for strikes but somehow lasted just 4 2/3 innings Thursday in a 7-6 loss to Colorado. Wacha allowed four runs on 12 hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. “Plain and simple, I gave up too many hits,” he said. “And I didn’t put our team in a good position to win a game. I feel it all starts with the starting pitcher, and I just wasn’t able to get guys out there for a while and gave up entirely way too many hits.” Asked whether pitching at spacious Coors Field in Denver’s mile-high altitude contributed to his performance, Wacha said, “The ballpark really didn’t factor into how I went about it today. I was just trying to attack the zone. I was just leaving too many balls up.”

LHP Kevin Siegrist, one of 10 pitchers used by the Cardinals, gave up one walk and struck out two while working a scoreless sixth. He extended his scoreless streak to 22 consecutive innings, the longest active streak in the National League. In 40 games, Siegrist is 3-1 with an 0.49 ERA, having allowed 14 hits in 36 2/3 innings, with 18 walks and 50 strikeouts.

OF Carlos Beltran is just 11-for-57 (.192) with three doubles this month, but manager Mike Matheny will keep him in the cleanup spot. “Carlos is a run producer,” Matheny said. “(Hitting fourth) is a place where he feels the most comfortable. Not everybody can hit in that four spot, and Carlos can.”

LF Matt Holliday went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and three walks. It was his third three-hit game in the last five games he has played. In the four-game series against the Rockies, with whom Holliday began his career, he went 8-for-16 with two doubles, one homer, five RBI and five runs scored.

C Yadier Molina, who has played first base late in games, made his third career start at the position. Molina went behind the plate in the eighth. He has played an entire game at first base once.