RHP John Axford allowed the game-tying run to score in the ninth inning but still earned his first victory as a Cardinal as St. Louis beat Milwaukee, 7-6, Friday. Axford spent the last three-plus seasons for the Brewers but was dealt to St. Louis on Aug. 30. Since then, he’s gone 1-0 with 2.16 ERA.

RHP Lance Lynn has allowed eight earned runs over 17 innings of work against Milwaukee this season (three starts). He faces the Brewers again Saturday when the Cardinals continue a three-game series at Miller Park. Lynn has not won since Aug. 4, going 0-5 with a 5.43 in his last eight starts but pitched well his last time out, allowing two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings of the Cardinals’ 6-2 loss at Colorado on Monday.

2B Matt Carpenter had three hits, including two doubles, along with a walk and two runs scored Friday. His 193 hits and 121 runs scored lead the National League this season and Carpenter also leads the league with 62 multi-hit games. His two doubles Friday tied Stan Musial for the franchise single-season record by left-hander batters with 53.

1B Matt Adams went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Friday, reaching bases in five of six trips to the plate. Adams is batting .444 (8-for-18) during the Cardinals’ current road trip and has five home runs and 12 RBIs since regular first baseman Allen Craig went down with an injury Sept. 4.

LF Matt Holliday had three hits, an RBI and a run scored Friday and now has 90 RBIs this season, the ninth-most among National League players. He’s reached base in 49 of his last 54 games and has four three-hit games during the month of September. Against the Brewers, Holliday is batting .322 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs this season and on the Cardinals’ current road trip, he’s 11-for-21 at the plate.