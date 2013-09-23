1B Allen Craig is hitting in the cage but not putting any weight on his sprained left foot. He isn’t likely to play much, if at all, before the end of the regular season. Craig has been sidelined since leaving the Sept. 4 game.

CF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning single Sunday. During the streak, Jay is 11-for-32 (.344). He went 11-for-39 (.333) on the Cardinals’ recently concluded road trip.

2B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-3 with two walks and a home run Sunday in the Cardinals’ 6-4 loss at Milwaukee. Carpenter leads the major leagues with 196 hits. His solo home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season.

1B Matt Adams went 0-for-4 Sunday but finished with a .368 average (14-for-38), five homers and 10 RBIs in games against Milwaukee this season. He nearly became the first Cardinals rookie since 1936 to hit .400 or better with at least five home runs and 10 RBIs against one team.

LF Matt Holliday was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to back spasms. Manager Mike Matheny said that he considered using Holliday as a pinch hitter late but that the situation hadn’t improved enough to where Holliday would have been able to hit. Holliday has been hot lately, batting .425 (17-for-40) with eight walks, a home run and 10 RBIs over his past 10 games.

RHP Adam Wainwright takes the mound Monday as the Cardinals open a three game series with the Nationals at Busch Stadium. Wainwright is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Nationals. He earned the victory after allowing five hits over 8 1/3 scoreless innings of the Cardinals’ 2-0 victory April 23. Wainwright needs four strikeouts to tie his career high of 213, and he is 3 2/3 innings short of matching his career best of 233.