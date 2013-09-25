RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career start against Washington on Wednesday night. Wacha gave up a whopping 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Colorado on Thursday but was charged with just four runs and got away with a no-decision. He has been more effective at home, pitching to a 2.65 ERA in nine outings at Busch Stadium.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s first big-league save was his first save of any kind since he pitched in the Appalachian League three years ago. Rosenthal got the last two outs as St. Louis is going with the closer-by-committee role, with Edward Mujica rendered ineffective down the stretch. “It was our turn to help him out tonight and give him a rest,” Rosenthal said.

RF Carlos Beltran homered for the first time in 24 games and 91 at-bats, a two-run blast in the fifth that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. It was his 24th homer of the year and the 358th of his career. Beltran went 2-for-4 to up his average to .298.

LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) was scratched just before game time, the second straight game he has had to sit out. Holliday didn’t play in Milwaukee on Sunday, ending a streak of 55 consecutive starts since coming off the disabled list July 27 in Atlanta. He was 13-of-26 on the team’s road trip to Colorado and Milwaukee with a homer.

RHP Adam Wainwright surpassed career highs for innings (236 1/3) and strikeouts (214) with his seven innings and five punchouts Monday night. Wainwright also won for the 18th time, shrugging off Jayson Werth’s two-run homer in the first and pitching scoreless ball until the eighth. Wainwright got a spate of early outs as the game progressed, enabling him to get to the eighth after needing 69 pitches to make it through four innings.