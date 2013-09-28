1B Allen Craig (foot) has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and won’t play in the National League Division Series. The club is hoping that Craig can play in the National League Championship Series and the World Series if it advances that far, but most Lisfranc injuries require 4-to-6 months to fully heal. Craig, who leads St. Louis with 97 RBIs, hasn’t played since suffering the injury Sept. 4 in Cincinnati.

RHP Lance Lynn made his case for inclusion in the postseason rotation with six shutout innings Friday night, fanning six in a row at one point and finishing with nine strikeouts on the game. Lynn was able to get ahead with the fastball and then knock off his hitters by climbing the ladder. He’s allowed just four runs over 24 2/3 innings in his last four starts.

C Yadier Molina set a career high with his 76th and 77th RBIs on a two-run double in the first inning that got the Cardinals off and rolling. It was the 43rd double for Molina, the most for any catcher since Ivan Rodriguez collected 45 for the 1996 Texas Rangers. Molina later knocked in a third run with a fielder’s choice.

RHP Adam Wainwright will start on his normal four days rest Saturday night, a move designed to keep him on his normal rotation for a projected Game 1 start in Thursday’s National League Division Series opener. Wainwright is 1-1 in three previous starts this year against Chicago, beating it Aug. 18 in Wrigley Field as he fanned 11 over seven brilliant innings.

RHP Edward Mujica pitched for the first time in a week, retiring the only hitter he faced, Darwin Barney, on a first-pitch pop-up to end the seventh. Mujica recorded 37 saves this season but has struggled for most of September, failing to convert two save chances last week and being removed from the closer’s role. He’ll probably serve in a setup role during the postseason.