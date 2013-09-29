CF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a first-inning single, giving him the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (17 games). Jay went 1-for-3 with a run before leaving for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.

RF Carlos Beltran (right wrist) sat out Saturday’s game as a precaution, although he’s expected to be available for the NL Division Series when it starts Thursday at Busch Stadium. Beltran leads the team in homers with 24 and is tied for sixth in the league with 50 multi-hit games.

LF Matt Holliday rifled a two-run homer in the first, his 22nd of the year, to give him 94 RBIs. More important: He boosted his batting average to .300, 47 points higher than it was on June 2. Since then, Holliday has hit .329 with 14 homers and 64 RBIs. He also has scored in eight straight games.

RHP Jake Westbrook will get the start in the season finale Sunday as kind of a sendoff for him. He’s not expected to be on the postseason roster and is unlikely to be back with the team in 2014. The veteran hasn’t pitched since allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief in a 12-8 win Sept. 6 over Pittsburgh.

RHP Adam Wainwright tuned up for the postseason in style with an efficient 5 1/3 innings that netted him his 19th win of the year on Saturday. Wainwright needed just 72 pitches to get the job done, allowing just two hits and walking one while fanning five. “I got out of there in time to get some good rest,” said Wainwright, who will pitch Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday at Busch Stadium.