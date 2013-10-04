FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
October 4, 2013 / 8:34 PM / in 4 years

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Victor Marte was designated for assignment by the Cardinals to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Joey Butler. Marte, 32, went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four relief appearances for St. Louis this year. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis, finishing 2-3 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in 45 games.

RHP Lance Lynn earned the start for Friday’s NL Division Series Game 2 by dealing over his last four outings. He went 2-0 and allowed just three earned runs over 24 2/3 innings, capping it by fanning nine over six scoreless innings on Sept. 27 in the division-clinching win over the Cubs. “You’re just thinking about one thing, and that is getting the job done for your team and giving them a chance to win,” Lynn said about pitching in the postseason.

OF Joey Butler was picked up by the Cardinals off waivers from the Rangers. A right-handed hitter, the 27-year old earned his first major league call-up Aug. 5, shortly after Nelson Cruz was slapped with a 50-game suspension. Butler went 4-for-12 in eight games with Texas, doubling twice and knocking in a run.

RF Carlos Beltran had just one hit, but it was his 15th career postseason homer, moving him into a tie for eighth place in major league history with Babe Ruth. Beltran has seven Division Series homers in only 54 at-bats, posting a .389 average in that round. His 443-foot homer was the third longest by a lefty hitter in stadium history, trailing only Lance Berkman (452) and Todd Hollandsworth (446).

RHP Adam Wainwright mowed through Pittsburgh for the second time in less than a month, allowing just three hits and a run in seven walk-free innings while whiffing nine. Wainwright worked a two-hitter over seven innings in a Sept. 7 win. He was just as dominant Thursday, possessing the ability to get all his pitches over for strikes. He is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA in seven career postseason appearances at Busch Stadium.

3B David Freese slapped a two-run single to cap a seven-run third inning, giving him 27 RBIs in 32 postseason games. Freese finished 2-for-4, boosting his career postseason average to .351, second only to Lou Brock (.391) in franchise history. Freese hit safely in his 10th consecutive Division Series game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
