#Echo Trending HP
October 12, 2013 / 5:59 AM / 4 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Joe Kelly will get the ball for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers on Friday night. “When he did get the opportunities, he made the most of them and continued to come in here regardless of what his role,” manager Mike Matheny said. “These sort of things pay off in the long run, especially on a winning team. ... Joe just continued to push and work and show us that he’s ready for an opportunity like this one.” Kelly went 1-0 in two appearances against Los Angeles in the regular season, beating Clayton Kershaw 5-1 on Aug. 6 with 5 1/3 solid innings. Kelly took a no-decision in Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

