St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
October 12, 2013

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain) was left off the roster for the NLCS, although he got some good news. He was allowed to ramp up “baseball-related” activities with hopes that he might be able to play if the Cardinals make the World Series. Craig, who led the team with 97 RBIs before being injured Sept. 4 in Cincinnati, could serve as a DH in either Boston or Detroit if active.

RHP Lance Lynn made his first relief appearance this year and worked two shutout innings to claim the win. Lynn is still a possibility to start Game 4 Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium, mainly because he worked six shutout innings there on May 24 in a 7-0 St. Louis win.

RHP Joe Kelly got through three shaky innings and pitched well after that, leaving after six innings with his team tied 2-2. Kelly gave up six hits and two runs, walking two and fanning five. Kelly did a better job of pitching to contact after using 55 pitches to get through the first three innings and helped his team outlast a great outing by Zack Greinke.

RHP Michael Wacha will make his first appearance against Los Angeles in Game 2 of the NLCS Saturday. Wacha has been almost unhittable in his last two starts, allowing just two hits and a run in 16 innings while walking four and fanning 18. That includes Monday’s 2-1 NLDS Game 4 win in Pittsburgh that kept St. Louis’ season alive.

RF Carlos Beltran won this one for St. Louis, knocking in all three runs and throwing out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the 10th. Beltran notched the fourth game-winning RBI of his postseason career and now has 34 RBIs in 148 playoff at-bats. “It’s always great to be able to come through as a ballplayer. When you’re able to help the team win, that’s what it’s all about,” Beltran said.

