RHP Lance Lynn will get the start in Game 4 against Dodgers RHP Ricky Nolasco, the Cardinals announced Sunday. Lynn was the winning pitcher in relief in the NLCS opener. He went 15-10 with a 3.97 ERA in 33 regular-season starts.

RHP Chris Carpenter, who missed the entire season due to a nerve problem in his right shoulder, plans to retire, the Boston Globe reported. Carpenter has made no public announcement, but his agent, Bob LaMonte, told the Globe that Carpenter plans to retire and may have an opportunity to work for the Cardinals organization. Carpenter, 38, did not pitch at all in 2013 and made only three appearances in 2012 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He went 0-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 2012 and had a career record of 144-94 with a 3.76 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2005.