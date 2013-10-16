OF Shane Robinson joined Frank, Brooks and Jackie as Robinsons who have homered in the postseason. His pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning bounced off the top of the left field fence and was his first hit in 11 career postseason at-bats. “I know I have that pop underneath the tank. Not necessarily I was trying to do that, but I had a good idea of what he was throwing me, and I got a good swing on it,” said Robinson, who hit a changeup from Dodgers LHP J.P. Howell.

RHP Lance Lynn gave up six hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat Los Angeles for the third time in four career starts, improving to 3-0 as a starter. He also won the 13-inning NLCS opener with two innings of scoreless relief. He gave up both runs on three hits and a walk in the fourth inning Tuesday but got PH Skip Schumaker to ground into a double play with two on to end the inning. “That was big, especially that it was just one out,” Lynn said.

RHP Joe Kelly will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke in Game 5 on Wednesday, a rematch of series opener last Friday in St. Louis. Kelly gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out five in the Cardinals’ 3-2, 13-inning victory. “Obviously they know what I’ve got, and I know what they’ve got,” Kelly said. “It’s just going to be about executing pitches, ultimately.” Kelly is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA in two appearances, one start, against the Dodgers this season, beating them 6-1 in a 5 1/3-inning outing Aug. 6 in St. Louis. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA against them in four career appearances, three starts.

RHP Carlos Martinez threw his fastball 100 mph in his two scoreless innings of relief around scoreless appearances by RHP Seth Maness (two-thirds of an inning) and RHP Trevor Rosenthal (one inning) as the Cardinals set a major league record with 14 consecutive innings of scoreless relief to begin a League Championship Series. Texas opened the 2011 ALCS with 13 straight scoreless relief innings against Detroit, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Martinez’s biggest strike came on the play in which he threw to SS Pete Kozma to pick Dodgers SS Nick Punto off second base for the second out of the eighth inning. “I felt relaxed in the game, and I was able to focus on that play and focus on the game. That allowed me to pick off Punto,” Martinez said.

LF Matt Holliday said he has hit balls farther than his 426-foot home run inning in the third inning Tuesday, “but not in that kind of situation.” His two-run shot over the back fence in the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field capped a three-run third inning that gave a Cardinals a 3-0 lead. It came on a 92 mph fastball from Dodgers RHP Ricky Nolasco on the first pitch of the at-bat. “He had pitched me in the at-bat before and I popped up,” Holliday said. “So I had an idea that he might try to come in. I wanted to try to get the bat head a little bit further out front, and I was able to do that.” Holliday broke an 0-for-13 slide in the NLCS with his 10th career postseason homer, the first homer by either side in the series.

3B David Freese was 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play in the sixth inning before being removed in a double switch, but manager Mike Matheny said it had nothing to do with the right calf tightness that forced Freese to leave in the fifth inning of Game 3. “Freese is fine,” Matheny said. “That was a defensive move. He felt pretty good today, nut we are conscious to make sure that everything still looks good, and right now everything does.” Freese, the MVP of the 2011 NLCS and World Series, is 5-for-29 (.172) with one home run four RBIs in the postseason.