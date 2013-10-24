OF Shane Robinson, a right-handed hitter, started in place of left-handed-hitting Jon Jay in center field for Cardinals on Wednesday night in an 8-1 loss at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series with Red Sox LHP Jon Lester starting. Robinson, who went 1-for-3, shifted to right field in the third inning when RF Carlos Beltran left the game with a right ribcage contusion and Jay came on to play center field. Robinson also started against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 6 of the NL Championship Series last Friday. Robinson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in that game. “We just try to make the best decision each individual day, and Shane is coming off a real tough assignment against Kershaw and had a big day for us,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He deserved another opportunity.”

1B Allen Craig was back in the lineup for the first time in more than six weeks Wednesday night. He went 1-for-4 in the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series while batting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter. Craig sat out since Sept. 4 because of a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot. However, the Cardinals felt he was ready to at least be the DH after he participated in a series of simulated games last week. “We just needed to see him healthy,” manager Mike Matheny said. There is a slight chance Craig might play first base when the series moves to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night. The DH rule is not in effect in World Series games in National League parks.

CF Jon Jay did not start Wednesday night in Game 1 of the World Series at Boston, though he entered the game in the third inning after RF Carlos Beltran suffered a bruised right ribcage. Jay finished 0-for-2 with a walk. The left-handed-hitting Jay was out of the lineup against Boston LHP Jon Lester, just as he was against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 6 of the National League Championship last Friday. Jay is hitting .194 (7-for-36) in the postseason with no extra-base hits.

OF Adron Chambers was dropped from the Cardinals’ World Series roster to clear a spot for 1B/DH Allen Craig, who returned from a foot injury. Chambers appeared in five postseason games this year, all as a pinch hitter, and he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. In the regular season, he hit .154 with one RBI in 25 games.

RHP Michael Wacha, the breakout star of the postseason, will start Thursday night in Game 2 of the World Series at Boston. Wacha is 3-0 through three postseason starts, and he allowed one run for a 0.43 ERA. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after holding the Dodgers scoreless over 13 2/3 innings in two starts. Wacha was 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 regular-season games, including nine starts.

RF Carlos Beltran left in the middle of the third inning Wednesday in Game 1 of the World Series at Boston because of a right rib contusion. He underwent X-rays and a CT scan, and both were negative. He is listed as day-to-day. Beltran was injured while running into the short wall in right field at Fenway Park while making a catch to rob David Ortiz of a grand slam in the second inning of the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss. A 16-year veteran, Beltran was playing in his first World Series game. It was also his 46th career postseason. No player appeared in more playoff games before making his World Series debut. Beltran struck out in the first inning in his lone plate appearance. Beltran has played 2,064 regular-season games. Just two players who were active this year played in more games without reaching the World Series -- Miguel Tejada (2,171) and Torii Hunter (2,091).

RHP Adam Wainwright was the losing pitcher Wednesday night as the Cardinals fell 8-1 at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series. He allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings while striking out four and walking one. In 37 starts combined in the regular season and postseason this year, Wainwright failed to pitch more than five innings only one other time. He lasted just two innings in an Aug. 28 start against Cincinnati.