1B Allen Craig pinch-hit in the ninth and lashed a double to the left field corner, then scored the winning run on the first walkoff obstruction call in World Series history. Craig is 3-for-8 in the World Series, showing remarkably little rust for having been off since Sept. 4, when he sustained a Lisfranc sprain in his foot in Cincinnati.

RHP Lance Lynn played an underrated role in the National League Championship Series, winning Game 1 in relief and picking up a Game 4 win with 5 1/3 innings as a starter. He will start Game 4 on Sunday night. Lynn’s Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers was the first time in the postseason he had made it to the sixth inning in four starts.

RHP Joe Kelly pitched on pure adrenaline on his first pass through the Boston order, pumping 98 mph fastballs past hitters consistently and not letting a ball out of the infield. Kelly lasted into the sixth inning, giving up just two hits and fanning six in a no-decision. If the World Series goes to a seventh game, he would start for St. Louis. “I was trying to throw strikes at that point and it seemed to be working,” he said of the first three innings.

LF Matt Holliday knocked in three runs, snapping a 2-2 tie in the seventh with a two-run double down the left field line. Holliday has been on a tear since Sept. 1, batting .336 in 140 at-bats with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games.

C Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning and is hitting .478 in his last six World Series games, dating back to Game 5 in 2011 against Texas. Molina is batting .357 in his 56 career World Series at-bats, tying him with Reggie Jackson for 11th in World Series history.