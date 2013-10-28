RHP Lance Lynn pitched better than his Game 4 final line suggests (5 2/3 innings, three hits, three runs, three walks, five strikeouts). Lynn minimized damage in the fifth, getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam after allowing just one run. Although he took the loss, Lynn gave St. Louis a solid outing, and he could be a bullpen option when the series shifts back to Boston.

RHP Seth Maness was a reliable middle-inning option this year for St. Louis, but has allowed six of 11 inherited runners to score in the postseason after yielding a three-run homer to Boston OF Jonny Gomes in the sixth inning Sunday. Maness got a fastball up, and he doesn’t have the type of velocity or riding movement to get away with that pitch.

RF Carlos Beltran delivered his 39th postseason RBI in the third inning Sunday night, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Beltran is sixth among all active players, trailing only Lance Berkman and Alex Rodriguez, who have 41 apiece. Beltran is hitting .300 in the World Series.

C Yadier Molina has hit safely in seven consecutive World Series games after doubling in the second inning of Game 4. Molina is batting .350 with 12 RBIs in 19 World Series games. The batting average is tied for 13th place all-time, matching the mark of Hall of Famer Earle Combs, the leadoff hitter for the Ruth-Gehrig-era Yankees.

RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have much command in Game 1 of the World Series, allowing six hits and five runs (three earned) over five innings in an 8-1 loss at Fenway Park. Wainwright will take the ball in Game 5 at home, where he is 2-0 in two postseason starts this year, allowing only two runs over 16 innings against Pittsburgh. “I feel like I’ve made a lot of good adjustments to be ready for this next game,” Wainwright said.