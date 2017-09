INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in mid-April.

LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected back early in the season.