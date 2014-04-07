RF Allen Craig was dropped to the No. 6 spot in the batting order Sunday from cleanup in an effort to, in the words of manager Mike Matheny, “get him going.” However, Craig went 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh and is hitting just .091 (2-for-22) through six games.

OF Jon Jay started in center field as slumping CF Peter Bourjos was given the day off and drove in the Cardinals’ only run in a 2-1 loss to the Pirates with a fifth-inning triple. Jay was the Cardinals’ primary center fielder each of the past two seasons but lost his hold on the job when Bourjos was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an offseason trade.

INF Daniel Descalso got his first of the season, playing second base as 2B Kolten Wong was rested and was hitless in three at-bats in a 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh. Descalso hit .333 (14-for-42) with four doubles and one home run in spring training but was never seriously considered for the second base job as Wong battled 2B Mark Ellis to be the starter. However, Descalso isn’t quite ready to accept the utility infielder’s role. “Things can change,” he said. “It’s a long season.”

RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00) will start Monday afternoon against Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani (0-0, 0.00) in the home opener at Busch Stadium. Wacha pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut against the Reds at Cincinnati last Wednesday in a no-decision. He has not allowed a run in 16 2/3 career innings against the Reds, striking out 17.