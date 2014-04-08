CF Peter Bourjos was back in the lineup Monday and in the second spot for the first time this year -- the fourth No. 2 hitter manager Mike Matheny has tried in seven games. Bourjos snapped an 0-for-13 skid to start the year with a broken-bat single in the first, later scoring on C Yadier Molina’s three-run double. Bourjos doubled and scored in the seventh, finishing 2-for-5.

RHP Lance Lynn needed 107 pitches to work through five innings Thursday in Cincinnati, but picked up the win after his teammates erased an early 3-0 deficit. Lynn gave up two long homers in the bottom of the first, but steadied after that, fanning seven. Lynn is 4-1, 4.19 in his career against the Reds, beating them three times last year.

3B Matt Carpenter led off with a hit for the fourth straight game, slapping a single to left and scoring on C Yadier Molina’s bases-loaded double. Carpenter, who also drew two walks, has hit in every game since going hitless in the season opener March 31 at Cincinnati. His on-base percentage through seven games is a robust .452.

RHP Michael Wacha is unlike many young pitchers, not only because of his success at a young age, but because he seems to thrive under pressure. He didn’t have his best stuff in Monday’s 5-3 win, but gave up just one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings. Wacha allowed the leadoff man to reach in the first four innings, but Cincinnati couldn’t take advantage as Wacha induced two key double plays.

2B Mark Ellis (knee) said Monday that his injury is improving, but the veteran still isn’t ready for a rehab assignment. Ellis was hurt in mid-March and then aggravated the injury during the final week of exhibition games. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Friday, but clearly won’t be activated for a while.