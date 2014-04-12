RHP Joe Kelly was more efficient than usual Friday night, sailing into the seventh inning on just 74 pitches. But an error and two hits ended his game and resulted in a no-decision. Kelly scattered six hits over six-plus innings, giving up just one unearned run and walking none while fanning three. He faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings, thanks to two double plays.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal batted for just the second time in his career, whiffing to end the 10th with men on first and second and two outs. Two position players were available, but manager Mike Matheny might have opted to go with Rosenthal because he retired the Cubs in the top of the inning on six pitches. But the gamble backfired when Rosenthal gave up a game-winning three-run homer to Welington Castillo in the 11th.

C Yadier Molina continues to be a Cub killer; he notched two hits and an RBI on Friday night. Molina has an MLB-high 42 RBIs against the North Siders since 2011. He’s one of the few Cardinals off to a good start offensively, hitting .300 with three homers and eight RBIs.

SS Jhonny Peralta continued his early-season slump by going 0-for-3, knocking his average down to .063. While he’s fanned seven times, he’s taking walks (five) and has made solid contact for the most part, but he hasn’t had much luck with balls in play.

RHP Adam Wainwright has pitched two outstanding games this year but has had just a run of support in each one, so he’s only 1-1. Wainwright gave up just five hits and two runs over seven innings in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but he ate a 2-1 loss as St. Louis managed just three hits. He’s 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA against Chicago, but he’s 2-6 and 4.79 at Busch Stadium.