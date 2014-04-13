CF Jon Jay, starting in place of Peter Bourjos in center field, lost an RBI single in the third inning when he was called safe on the field but the Cubs challenged the play and it was overturned on review. Jay got a two-RBI single in his next at-bat, however. “He came up with a real big hit when we needed it,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s one of those tough situations where he’s going to have to keep working and control the things he can control when he gets the opportunity.”

SS Daniel Descalso started his first game of the season at shortstop Saturday in place of the slumping Jhonny Peralta and got his first two hits after going 0-for-10 to start the year. Both were key hits in the Cardinals’ four-run second and five-run fourth innings. “Danny stepped in and did a great job, without a whole lot of repetition,” said manager Mike Matheny.

RHP Michael Wacha will make his third start of the season Sunday and his second career start against the Chicago Cubs. It will be the 12th start of his major league career. In his first two starts this year, both against the Cincinnati Reds, Wacha allowed one run in a combined 12 2/3 innings.

C Salvador Perez went 1-for-4 with a double Saturday and is hitting .375 on the season, best in the league among catchers.

2B Mark Ellis has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of tendinitis in his left knee but is getting closer to beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Matheny was non-committal about when Ellis will report to Memphis but it is expected to be in the next couple of days.

SS Jhonny Peralta got the day off Saturday as he has gotten off to a very poor start for the Cardinals, collecting only two hits -- both home runs -- in his first 32 at-bats. He does not have a hit in his last 14 at-bats. “We’re just trying to get him going,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Hopefully a day’s rest will help with that.”