RHP Lance Lynn hopes to pitch well for the first time this year when he opens the team’s 11-game road trip Monday night in Milwaukee. Lynn beat Cincinnati in his first two starts, although he gave up three runs in the first inning of each game. Lynn has a track record of success against the Brewers, going 3-2, 2.53, in 10 career appearances. It’s his best ERA against any division opponent.

3B Matt Carpenter knocked in three runs, giving him nine and tying him with C Yadier Molina for the team lead. Carpenter also scored a run and stole his first base of the season. He has scored 10 runs in 12 games, a pace ahead of his MLB-high 126 runs of a year ago.

2B Kolten Wong rapped out two hits, including an RBI single in the second, giving him a six-game hitting streak. Wong is hitting .308 during the streak and appears to have settled into the No. 2 spot in the order against right-handed pitching. Wong has fanned only five times in 43 at-bats.

RHP Michael Wacha overcame a two-run homer in the first by Anthony Rizzo and worked into the seventh inning for his second win of the week. Wacha fanned eight, a season high, and walked just one. He’s issued only three free passes in 19 innings, a good reason why his earned run average is a tiny 1.89.

2B Mark Ellis (knee) was sent out to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, and he went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game. Ellis was injured during spring training. The team wasn’t sure as of Friday if he would take his rehab stint, but obviously, the decision was made that some minor league at-bats and time afield would be in the best interest of the 36-year-old veteran.