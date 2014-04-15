C Tony Cruz made his first start of the season in place of C Yadier Molina and collected two hits in the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory over the Brewers at Milwaukee Monday night. Cruz had just one prior plate appearance this season -- drawing a pinch-hit walk on April 4 against Pittsburgh -- and appeared in 51 games for the Cardinals in each of the last two seasons.

1B Matt Adams tied his career high with three hits -- including a sixth-inning double -- Monday night in the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory at Milwaukee. Adams had gone hitless in his eight previous at-bats and was 3-for-13 last weekend against the Cubs but his .360 batting average leads the team.

INF Mark Ellis was scheduled to appear in his second consecutive rehab game Monday with Triple-A Memphis but the game was postponed by rain. Ellis went 1-for-3 and played five innings at second base Sunday for the Redbirds and could be back with the Cardinals before their series in Milwaukee is over. Ellis has been out since March 26 with a sore left knee.

C Yadier Molina was not in the lineup Monday, as the Cardinals continue a stretch of 20 games in 20 days. Monday was his first day off this season and manager Mike Matheny said that he plans to give Molina the benefit of the doubt this season when it comes to needing a break. Molina, batting .340 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games this season, missed 14 games last season with a sprained right knee but still played in 136 games and started every game in the postseason.