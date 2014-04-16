FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 16, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Allen Craig hit second in Mike Matheny’s lineup Tuesday as the Cardinals’ manager tried to get Craig out of an early-season slump. Craig came into the game batting .133 but made good contact and hit an RBI double in the third inning of St. Louis’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee.

INF Mark Ellis was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a sac fly and two RBIs in his first game with the Cardinals. Ellis is expected to serve mainly as a pinch-hitter this season with St. Louis.

SS Jhonny Peralta hit a two-run home run off Milwaukee right-hander Jim Henderson in the ninth inning Tuesday; his team-leading fourth of the season and his second in as many games. In his last three games, Peralta is 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs and raised his average from .063 to .167.

INF Pete Kozma was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Tuesday, making room for INF Mark Ellis, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. After playing in 143 games last season for St. Louis, Kozma only appeared in four this season and had one hit in three at-bats. He will play mainly at shortstop with Memphis but could see occasional action at third.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.