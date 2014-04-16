RF Allen Craig hit second in Mike Matheny’s lineup Tuesday as the Cardinals’ manager tried to get Craig out of an early-season slump. Craig came into the game batting .133 but made good contact and hit an RBI double in the third inning of St. Louis’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee.

INF Mark Ellis was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a sac fly and two RBIs in his first game with the Cardinals. Ellis is expected to serve mainly as a pinch-hitter this season with St. Louis.

SS Jhonny Peralta hit a two-run home run off Milwaukee right-hander Jim Henderson in the ninth inning Tuesday; his team-leading fourth of the season and his second in as many games. In his last three games, Peralta is 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs and raised his average from .063 to .167.

INF Pete Kozma was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Tuesday, making room for INF Mark Ellis, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. After playing in 143 games last season for St. Louis, Kozma only appeared in four this season and had one hit in three at-bats. He will play mainly at shortstop with Memphis but could see occasional action at third.