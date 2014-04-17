1B Allen Craig hit in the No. 2 spot Monday for the second straight game and hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Wily Peralta in the sixth inning of St. Louis’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Craig has been off to a slow start this season but has at least one hit in five consecutive games. He was batting .097 when he sat out on April 9 but has raised his average to .156 in the six games since.

RHP Joe Kelly is day-to-day after injuring his leg Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Kelly held Milwaukee to an unearned run on three hits in four innings but he left the game in the fifth inning when he felt tightness in his hamstring after running out a ground ball.

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 Monday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Molina was back in the lineup for the second straight game after getting the day off Monday. He has started and caught 14 of the Cardinals’ 15 games and is second on the team with a .352 average and three home runs.

SS Jhonny Peralta saw his streak of consecutive games snapped at three but still extended his hitting streak to four games with a second-inning single Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Peralta is batting .437 (7-for-16) during the streak, with two home runs and four RBIs.