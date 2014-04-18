RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He was injured in the fifth inning Wednesday after trying to beat out a grounder to first. Kelly was 1-1 with an ERA of 0.59 through three starts this season.

RHP Jorge Rondon was called up from Triple-A Memphis. “It is a dream come true,” he said through an interpreter before Thursday’s game, standing in the St. Louis clubhouse. He was not needed as RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a shutout in an 8-0 victory over Washington.

RHP Keith Butler was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He had an ERA of 27.00 in two innings in two games out of the bullpen, allowing six hits and a walk.

RHP Eric Fornataro was called up from Triple-A Memphis and was in uniform before the game Thursday. He went to Mills Godwin High in nearby Richmond, Va., and he expected to have family make the two-hour drive to be at the game Thursday. He was not called on as RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over Washington.

RHP Adam Wainwright threw a two-hit shutout in the series opener against the Nationals, leading the Cardinals to an 8-0 victory. He allowed just one hit in the first eight innings, and that was a high bouncer hit in front of the plate by SS Ian Desmond in the second inning. “Tonight I had pretty much everything working,” Wainwright said. “My sinker was sinking, my four-seamer was four-seaming, my curveball was curving. But my cutter was back. That was a big pitch for me tonight.”