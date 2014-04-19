1B Allen Craig got the start at first base as Matt Adams got the night off with LHP Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals. Craig had two hits to lift his average to .180.

1B Matt Adams got the night off with LHP Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said it was a good night to give some lefties a rest with a stretch of 20 games in 20 days. Adams was on deck as a pinch-hitter when the game ended on a double-play grounder back to Washington closer Rafael Soriano.

RHP Michael Wacha was the tough-luck loser in the 3-1 setback to Washington on Friday. “He is just tough to beat,” said Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez, who went seven innings for the win. Wacha allowed three runs (one earned) in seven innings. His wild pitch led to two runs in the seventh. “I short-hopped one to Yadi that got away from him and they end up scoring two runs on it. I’ve just got to make a better pitch in that situation and try and get out of it,” Wacha said. “It was 0-1 and you want to make your pitch for sure and I just threw a change-up down in the dirt and it ended up getting away from Yadi. I’ve got to make a better pitch in that situation.”

RHP Eric Fornataro, called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, allowed one hit and no runs in four games over five innings in the minors. “He is a hard worker. He was throwing well,” said manager Mike Matheny. Fornataro is from Richmond, Va., and he said his father was at the games in Washington on Thursday and Friday and he expected to have friends from Mills Godwin High at Friday’s game. He has yet to pitch in his first two games with the club.