C Tony Cruz got the start behind the plate in place of Yadier Molina, with a day game after a night game. Cruz came through in the second with runners on second and third with two out. With RHP Lance Lynn on deck, Cruz hit a two-run line single to right to make it 2-0. “He did a great job,” manager Mike Matheny said of Cruz.

RHP Lance Lynn got the start on Saturday against the Nationals and allowed only two hits and no runs in the first three innings. He got the victory, as he allowed one earned run in 5 2/3 innings after he threw seven shutout innings on Monday against the Brewers. “He probably didn’t have the same stuff as last time,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He still pitched a really nice game.”

1B Matt Adams was back in the lineup after he did not start Friday with LHP Gio Gonzalez on the mound. The Nationals put the shift on against Adams in the third and he was retired on a grounder to second baseman Danny Espinosa, who was playing in short right field. Adams was 1-for-4 and is hitting .348.

C Yadier Molina entered Saturday with a 10-game hitting streak. He got the day off as backup catcher Tony Cruz got the start and had a big two-run single in the 4-3 victory. Molina did run out to the bullpen during a break in play late in the game to help out in the bullpen, as RHP Lance Lynn lasted until the sixth before the Cardinals went to their bullpen.