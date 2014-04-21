RHP Shelby Miller had an uneven outing on Sunday against the Nationals. He loaded the bases with three walks in the third but got out of the jam by striking out Adam LaRoche for the final out. Miller did not allow a hit until the fourth, when Danny Espinosa singled to right. Miller, who entered the game with a batting average of .115 in his career, lined a double to left in the fifth for an RBI and a 2-0 lead. But he issued five walks and was taken out in the sixth after throwing 99 pitches, 57 for balls, even though he did not allow any runs.

1B Matt Adams has been on fire at the plate and manager Mike Matheny is not afraid to use him in tight spots against lefties. Adams had doubles in the second and sixth against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg and came to the plate with two runners on and two outs in the eighth against lefty Jerry Blevins. But Adams fanned to end the frame -- though he is still hitting .357.

RHP Jorge Rondon was sent down to Triple-A Memphis after the Sunday game as the Cardinals called up RHP Tyler Lyons from Memphis to start on Monday against the Mets. Rondon was called up from Memphis on Thursday but did not pitch in the Washington series. He had nine scoreless spring training games over nine innings this year with the Cards.

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the second. He got the day off Saturday as Tony Cruz got the start at catcher. Molina seemed locked in most of the series and battled several times, fouling off pitches before getting a good pitch to hit.