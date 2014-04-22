RHP Jorge Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday afternoon following the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to Washington. Rondon was replaced on the roster by LHP Tyler Lyons, who was recalled Monday afternoon and started and took the loss for the Cardinals as they fell to the Mets, 2-0. Rondon was recalled from Memphis last Thursday but did not get into a game during his four days with the Cardinals. He has a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances for Memphis.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday afternoon, hours before he started for the Cardinals and took the loss as St. Louis fell to the Mets, 2-0. Lyons, who was making his first big league appearance of the season, allowed both runs on six hits and four walks while tying a career high with seven strikeouts. In three starts at Memphis, Lyons was 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 19 innings. He made 12 appearances (eight starts) with the Cardinals last season, when he went 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA.

RHP Eric Fornataro made his major league debut Monday night, when he threw a perfect eighth inning in the Cardinals’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Fornataro was recalled last Thursday from Triple-A Memphis, where he was 1-0 and had allowed one hit in five innings over four relief appearances.

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 12 games Monday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Cardinals’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Molina singled twice and is hitting .408 (20-of-49) during the streak, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .217 to .347.

RHP Adam Wainwright will take to the mound in pursuit of his second straight shutout Tuesday night, when he starts for the Cardinals against the Mets in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Wainwright was masterful against the Nationals last Thursday, when he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win. Wainwright walked three, struck out eight and threw 110 pitches in authoring the 17th complete game of his career and his seventh shutout. Wainwright is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Mets. The ERA is the highest for Wainwright against any opponent he’s faced more than once. He last pitched against the Mets last June 13, when he earned the win with seven shutout innings of four-hit ball in the Cardinals’ 2-1 victory at Citi Field.