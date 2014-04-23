RHP Michael Wacha will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Wednesday night for the third game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Wacha actually lowered his ERA during his most recent start last Friday but took the defeat after allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings in the Cardinals’ 3-1 loss to the Nationals. It was the third time in four starts this season Wacha allowed one run or less and the seventh time he’s done it in 13 big league starts. Wacha will be making his second career start against the Mets, whom he beat for his first big league win last June 11, when he allowed two runs over six innings in the Cardinals’ win at Citi Field.

LF Matt Holliday helped the Cardinals with his bat and his glove in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Mets. Holliday reached base four times in five plate appearances via a walk and a trio of singles. His ninth-inning single scored the Cardinals’ final run. He also preserved a 2-0 lead in the fifth when he made a leaping catch at the wall to rob the Mets’ Chris Young of a homer. Holliday, who was also thrown out at second twice trying to extend singles into doubles, is hitting .267 with one homer and 11 RBI in 20 games.

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games Tuesday night with a single in the fourth inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Molina is hitting .396 during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .217 to .342.

RHP Adam Wainwright likely dodged serious injury Tuesday night, when he left after hyper-extending his knee attempting to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals; 3-0 win over the Mets. Wainwright dove awkwardly after a blooper by Chris Young and walked gingerly off the field, but said afterward that he felt fine and had passed a series of strength tests administered by the Cardinals’ doctors. The injury cost Wainwright -- who needed just 77 pitches to complete the seven innings -- a chance at his second straight shutout. As it was, he allowed just four hits and walked none while striking out three in extending his scoreless innings streak to 17 and lowering his ERA to 1.46.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder surgery) was scheduled to throw Tuesday at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida. Garcia underwent surgery last May 24 and had his recovery briefly interrupted by a bout of bursitis in the shoulder in February.

RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to throw Tuesday at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida. Motte, who underwent surgery last May 7, has made steady progress and could rejoin the Cardinals as a set-up man in May.