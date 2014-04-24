RHP Lance Lynn will look to become the first five-game winner in the major leagues when he takes the mound Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Lynn is one of only three 4-0 starters in baseball (along with Mark Buehrle and Martin Perez) and one of just a dozen starters unbeaten through three decisions. Lynn extended his winning streak to six starts (dating back to Sept. 21) last Saturday, when he allowed one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory over the Nationals. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Mets.

3B Matt Carpenter had the sixth four-hit game of his career Wednesday night but was thrown out at home as he tried to score the tying run in the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Carpenter finished 4-for-5 and scored the Cardinals’ first run in the first inning. He singled with one out in the ninth and tried to score on pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso’s double that brought home CF Jon Jay. But the Mets executed a perfect three-man relay from CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to SS Ruben Tejada to C Travis d‘Arnaud, who made a sweeping tag of Carpenter an instant before his foot touched home plate. Carpenter is hitting .500 (7-for-14) in the first three games of the series, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .254 to .296.

RHP Michael Wacha experienced the most bizarre start of his brief career on Wednesday night, when he set career highs with 10 strikeouts and five walks and took the defeat after pitching just four innings -- his fewest in 14 big-league starts -- in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Wacha recorded his first nine outs via strikeout before he gave up two runs in the fourth on two hits and three walks. Wacha is the fourth starter in history to strike out at least 10 batters while pitching four innings or less. He is also the first pitcher to record his first nine outs via strikeout since Aaron Harang did it for the Dodgers against San Diego. Wacha fell to 2-2 while his ERA rose to 2.10.

C Yadier Molina continued his torrid hitting Wednesday night, when he extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Molina is hitting .429 (24-of-56) during the streak and has raised his average from .217 to .367.

RHP Adam Wainwright (hyperextended right knee) went through his usual day-after-start routine Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Wainwright said he was just “a hair sore” when he fully extended his right leg and that he expected to make his next start as scheduled on Sunday against Pittsburgh. Wainwright has not allowed a run in his last 17 innings.