RHP Shelby Miller will look to earn his first career win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. Miller fell to 0-5 with a 5.93 ERA in five starts against the Pirates when he gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in his season debut on April 4. He has allowed just four runs in 17 1/3 innings over his last three starts and lowered his ERA to 3.57 on Sunday, when he gave up four hits and five walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to Washington.

C Tony Cruz continued to take advantage of his limited playing time, going 1-for-3 with the Cardinals’ only RBI in a 4-1 loss to the Mets on Thursday. It was the third start of the season for Cruz, who has five hits in 11 at-bats this year, and the third straight time he has caught RHP Lance Lynn. Manager Mike Matheny said the arrangement wasn’t turning into a personal catcher situation but that using Cruz behind the plate for Lynn allows All-Star C Yadier Molina to get some time off during a stretch in which the Cardinals are playing 20 games in 20 days.

RHP Lance Lynn failed to become the first five-game winner in the majors on Thursday, when he suffered his first loss in March or April as the Cardinals fell to the Mets, 4-1. Lynn allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings. He dropped to 4-1 this season and 12-1 in 14 starts in March and April.

RHP Eric Fornataro threw another perfect inning Thursday in the Cardinals’ 4-1 loss to the Mets. Fornataro, who made his major league debut Monday in the series opener, threw the eighth inning in all three Cardinals losses and struck out two batters without allowing a baserunner.

SS Jhonny Peralta got a day off Thursday, when the Cardinals lost to the Mets 4-1. Peralta is off to a miserable start in his first season in St. Louis -- he is hitting .151, albeit with four homers and eight RBI, in 73 at-bats -- and manager Mike Matheny said he was hopeful a game on the bench might help the 31-year-old veteran snap out of the slump.