RHP Shelby Miller finally beat Pittsburgh for the first time in six career starts despite walking four and allowing three hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. The big difference: He kept the ball out of the bleachers, where it had landed nine times in his other five appearances against the Pirates. Miller got 11 outs on grounders, an unusually high number for him.

LHP Tyler Lyons will get his second start Saturday in the middle game of the weekend series with Pittsburgh. Lyons pitched decently Monday night in a 2-0 loss at the New York Mets, working six innings and allowing two runs off six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Lyons will have to demonstrate more consistent fastball command, but showed the ability to work through jams that wasn’t always there during brief stints with the big club last year.

LF Matt Holliday was the only St. Louis hitter to consistently figure out Gerrit Cole, rapping out three hits and drawing a walk against him. Holliday’s first-inning double knocked in the game’s only run and gave him a team-high 12 RBIs. He’s batting a team-high .409 (9-of-22) with men in scoring position.

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an eighth-inning single, tying a career high set in 2007. Molina is 25-of-58 during the streak.

RHP Adam Wainwright (right knee) will make his scheduled start Sunday in the series finale. Wainwright was injured trying to field a ball in the seventh inning of his 3-0 win at the Mets Tuesday night. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts, covering 16 innings, and has breezed through lineups by mixing multiple pitches better than ever.