RF Allen Craig picked up his first RBI since April 16 with a two-out single in the sixth that preceded SS Jhonny Peralta’s second homer of the day. It was only the fourth hit in 21 at-bats with men in scoring position for Craig, who hit almost .500 in that situation last year. A career .306 hitter entering the season, Craig is batting only .177.

1B Matt Adams notched his NL-leading 12th multi-hit game of the year Sunday, going 2-for-4 with the first triple of his career in the eighth inning. Adams is hitting .351 in home games this year and is hitting .337 overall, although one homer and five RBIs is less production than many expected.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the ball to open a three-game series Monday night with NL Central leader Milwaukee. Wacha became just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to record his first nine outs with strikeouts Wednesday night, but lost 3-2 at the New York Mets. He needed 93 pitches to get through four innings, walking five men and issuing a pair of bases-loaded walks in the fourth that ultimately cost him the game.

SS Jhonny Peralta crashed a pair of homers, the eighth multi-homer game of his career. He has six for the season, the most ever by a St. Louis shortstop in March/April and almost half of the team’s total of 14. Peralta is hitting only .195, but 11 of his 16 hits have been for extra bases and his OPS is an acceptable .766 as he’s taken 11 walks in 82 at-bats.

RHP Adam Wainwright may be pitching the best ball of his career, stretching his scoreless innings streak to 25 with eight more run-free frames Sunday. Wainwright is mixing speeds and pitches expertly, throwing curves as slow as 69 miles per hour and fastballs clocked as high as 91 mph. Couple that with terrific location and what you have is a 5-1 record and a 1.20 earned-run average.