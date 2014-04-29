OF Shane Robinson was sent down to Triple-A Memphis along with 2B Kolten Wong. OF Randal Grichuk was called up from Memphis to replace Robinson, who was just 2-for-20 this year.

OF Randal Grichuk was called up from Memphis to replace OF Shane Robinson. Grichuk, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a trade that sent David Freese west, was picked one spot ahead of Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft. After making a positive impression on management in spring training, Grichuk batted .310 at Memphis with a team-high 17 RBIs and scored 16 runs to earn the call.

RHP Lance Lynn has traditionally enjoyed success against Milwaukee, who he’ll face Tuesday night. Lynn is 4-2 (2.17 ERA) in eight career starts, including a 4-0 win on April 14 in Miller Park, where he fanned 11 over seven scoreless innings. Lynn whiffed nine in 6 1/3 innings Thursday at the New York Mets, but didn’t receive his customary run support and took his first loss of the year.

2B Kolten Wong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis, along with OF Shane Robinson, on Monday. Wong was the team’s Opening Day second baseman and was projected to bring speed and doubles power to the lineup, along with a steady glove. But he hit just .225 in 71 at-bats, leaving management to hope that he can find his swing in the Pacific Coast League. Robinson was just 2-for-20 this year.

RHP Michael Wacha was sailing along until the seventh, when he suddenly lost it. He gave up a one-out walk and four straight singles, forcing him from the mound and leading to a no-decision. He struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings, giving him 19 punchouts in the last 10 1/3 innings.

2B Greg Garcia was called up from Memphis as well, replacing 2B Kolten Wong on the roster. A seventh-round pick in 2010 out of Hawaii, Garcia was hitting .267 with five homers and 14 RBIs for the Redbirds. Garcia, who’s steadily climbed the ladder in the team’s system, can also play shortstop and offers some pop offensively. This is his first time in the majors.