CF Randal Grichuk picked up his first major league start and registered his first hit, a line-drive single to lead off the second. He went hitless after that, striking out three times and hitting into a double play in the eighth. Grichuk displayed good range in the outfield, going all the way into left-center to deny Brewers 1B Lyle Overbay an extra-base hit in the second with a sliding catch.

RHP Shelby Miller, fresh off his first win in six decisions against Pittsburgh on Friday night, tries to maintain his success against Milwaukee on Wednesday. Miller is 4-0 with a 1.95 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers, including a 6-1 win April 15 in Miller Park. While the Cardinals would like Miller to become more efficient and get deeper into games, he has allowed just one run in his past 17 innings.

RHP Lance Lynn couldn’t hold an early 3-0 lead, losing it in a 42-pitch mess of a fourth inning that saw him give up a game-tying, two-run hit to Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse. Lynn needed 102 pitches to get through five innings and wasn’t able to notch his fifth win of the season. He ran up five three-ball counts and saw Milwaukee foul off 14 two-strike pitches.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (back tightness) was deemed available to pitch Tuesday night after missing the previous three games. He pitched the last two innings and took the loss on Milwaukee 1B Lyle Overbay’s RBI single in the 11th. Siegrist appeared to throw free and easy, striking out three and getting his fastball as high as 96 mph.

LHP Tyler Lyons might have his turn skipped Friday when the team opens a nine-game road trip in Chicago against the Cubs. Lyons has lost both starts since replacing RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) in the rotation, although he hasn’t pitched poorly. With the bullpen taxed after Monday night’s 12-inning game, Lyons relieved RHP Lance Lynn in the sixth inning Tuesday and pitched two innings of one-run ball.