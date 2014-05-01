RHP Shelby Miller didn’t have his best stuff, but managed to be more efficient and was rewarded with his third straight win. Miller fanned only one, but worked six-plus innings, allowing six hits and three runs with three walks. Most of the outs weren’t hard hit, an indication that his pitches were moving enough to product weak contact. He threw 90 pitches before leaving after walking pinch-hitter Rickie Weeks to start the seventh.

RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) was able to play long-toss prior to Tuesday night’s game, but won’t be activated from the disabled list when he’s eligible to come off it Friday. Kelly, who was injured running to first in an April 16 loss at Milwaukee, will need at least one minor league rehab start in May before he gets the green light to return to the majors.

RHP Adam Wainwright will take the ball on his normal four days rest for the start of a series Friday at the Chicago Cubs. Wainwright will take a 25-inning scoreless streak to Wrigley Field after tossing eight scoreless frames Sunday in a 7-0 win against Pittsburgh. He’s mixing more pitches and speeds than ever before, continually leaving batters on their front foot and getting easy out after easy out.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder bursitis) will start a rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Springfield. Garcia went on the disabled list March 21, after experiencing setbacks in his surgically repaired throwing arm during spring training. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since last May, when he was 5-2 with a 3.58 ERA in nine starts before going under the knife.

RHP Jason Motte (elbow) was to pitch in his last extended spring training game Wednesday. If that went without incident, the club plans to send him to Springfield for a rehab assignment as well. Motte, who had 42 saves in 2012, missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and went on the disabled list this spring on March 21.