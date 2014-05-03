RHP Joe Kelly remains on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury but accompanied the Cardinals to Chicago for this weekend’s three-game series. “The trainers just wanted to continue to keep an eye on him and push him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. But a return to action won’t occur until he passes several thresholds. “That hamstring, there are just so many levels you have to pass even stretching and what kind of resistance you’re giving,” Matheny said. “It’s going to be a progression and as he’s able to get over one hurdle there’s going to be another.” Kelly has a 0.59 ERA and is 1-1 in three starts, the last coming on April 16.

RHP Michael Wacha (2-2, 2.48 ERA) ranks fifth in the National League in strikeouts (44) as he makes his seventh start of the season Saturday and second against the Cubs. Wacha is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA all-time against Chicago, with 15 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over three start. He last faced the Cubs on April 13 in St. Louis -- a 6-4 victory -- allowing three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

SS Jhonny Peralta has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, batting just .063 in 10 games against lefties coming into the weekend series with the Cubs. But he found his stroke on Friday against Cubs lefty Travis Wood with a third-inning double in the 6-5 Cardinals loss. It was just his second hit of the season off a left-handed pitcher. For the day Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. He hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning off Cubs right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm.

RHP Adam Wainwright (5-2) had a rare rough outing as the Cubs tagged him for a season-high six runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. Wainwright had entered the game with 25 straight scoreless innings of work, a streak that ended in the first as the Cubs scored twice. “I was just very sloppy,” he said. “I looked at my tape and there were some things that were off today in my delivery and (I) just have to make some adjustments. You’re not going to be perfect every time and today was just a bad day.” It was his first career loss in 17 games (12 starts) at Wrigley Field.