St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
May 5, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Randal Grichuk, who had a hard collision with the brick outfield wall Saturday when he tried to make a catch during the Cardinals’ loss, came off the bench as a pinch hitter Sunday. He struck out swinging in his only at-bat.

RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.60 ERA) will try to salvage a win tomorrow in the series finale at Wrigley Field. He is coming off a no-decision in his last start -- a Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee. He is 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA against the Cubs, but he hasn’t won at Wrigley since 2012; he was 0-2 last season.

2B Greg Garcia, who was called up from Triple-A Memphis on April 28, started in hopes he could provide an offensive spark. “You want to give (him) a chance,” manager Mike Matheny said. “With Mark (Ellis) still trying to find his stride and us, offensively, still trying to find ours, we want to throw someone in there who has a nice feel at the plate.” Garcia, who was batting .277 with five home runs when he was called up, went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts Saturday.

LHP Jaime Garcia remains on the 15-day disabled list but is scheduled to make his first rehab start Sunday for Double-A Springfield. Garcia has been plagued by shoulder issues. He had surgery last season to repair a torn labrum, limiting him to just nine starts. Bursitis set him back during spring training.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
