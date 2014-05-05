LHP Tyler Lyons will start for the Cardinals on Tuesday at Atlanta. Lyons, who is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA, started two games in early April, then was moved to the bullpen. With his ability to start or be an effective option out of the bullpen, Lyons is a valuable commodity to the Cardinals. Lyons’ breaking pitches make it tough on hitters, including right-handers. “He’s done a nice job,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re giving him an opportunity. ... He’s done a nice job in the games we needed him to keep us in it and give us a chance.”

C Yadier Molina batted second for just the 19th time in 1,246 career games. Although manager Mike Matheny prefers having Molina hit in run-producing spot in the lineup, the offense’s woes became too glaring to ignore. Matheny said there isn’t just one guy who needs to step up, rather collectively as an offensive unit the Cardinals need to start coming through. Molina did just that Sunday against the Cubs, hitting a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning, leading St. Louis to a 5-4 win.

SS Jhonny Peralta is finding a rhythm at the plate lately. Since April 25, Peralta has five multi-hit games and is batting .371 in his past nine starts. His power numbers have been especially impressive, as his seven home runs lead the Cardinals. He also set an April record for most homers by a shortstop in franchise history. For St. Louis’ offense to get going, it needs Peralta to hit for more than just power. While he has driven in 15 runs this season, Peralta needs to find ways to get on base to help extend innings. Peralta’s .306 on-base percentage is second worst among St. Louis starters.

LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) exited early from his rehab start Sunday for Double-A Springfield. While batting, Garcia was hit by a pitch on his left elbow and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary X-rays, which were negative, he told the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader. “It’s really, really frustrating,” Garcia told the newspaper, adding that he might have to miss a start. “But, again, I‘m trying to be positive about this thing. I get out of one thing and something else happens. It’s very disappointing. I‘m seeing this thing as just a little bump and be back right where I was.” In his two innings, Garcia allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run. He also walked one batter and struck out two.

RHP Jason Motte threw a scoreless inning Sunday for Double-A Springfield. He threw 13 pitches and struck out all three batters he faced. Motte underwent Tommy John surgery May 7, 2013, and he has not pitched in the majors since. Motte should rejoin the Cardinals at some point in the coming weeks, and he figures to give St. Liuis another solid arm in the bullpen. Motte last pitched for the Cardinals in 2012, and he saved a major-league-leading 42 games that season.