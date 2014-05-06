RHP Shelby Miller (4-2) won his third consecutive start by beating the Braves on Monday. He allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings before being charged with two runs in the sixth. Miller, who has a 3.20 ERA, gave up six hits, walked two and struck out five. His 23 walks, over 39 1/3 innings, are the most in the majors. He has 31 strikeouts.

CF Peter Bourjos, getting his first start since April 26, broke a 19-at-bat hitless streak with a leadoff single in the fifth inning Monday against the Braves. He entered the game just 1-for-29 on the road and was batting .154 overall. The speedy Bourjos was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels over the winter, but he lost playing time because of his struggles at the plate.

RHP Joe Kelly, already out almost three weeks with a strained hamstring, is not close to getting back on the mound. After accompanying the Cardinals to Chicago for the weekend series against the Cubs, Kelly returned to St. Louis for therapy. “I don’t know if I’d call it a setback other than it just wasn’t progressing as quickly as we’d hoped,” GM John Mozeliak said.

LHP Tyler Lyons, who started the season with Triple-A Memphis, will make his third start of the season for the Cardinals Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta. He allowed six earned runs over 12 innings in two starts after RHP Joe Kelly went on the disabled list, and then he pitched twice out of the bullpen. Lyons worked a perfect inning against the Cubs in Chicago on Saturday.

LHP Jaime Garcia shouldn’t miss much time after being hit on his pitching elbow while batting in his first rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. He was examined Monday in St. Louis. “Overall, we’re very encouraged and he may just need a couple of days,” GM John Mozeliak said. Garcia, who had shoulder surgery last May, allowed three hits and two runs over two innings Sunday, throwing 28 pitches.