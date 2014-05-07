OF Oscar Taveras, the Cardinals’ top prospect, had three hits for Triple-A Memphis on Monday night to push his average to .312, but St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said that he isn’t close to promoting the 21-year-old left-handed hitter. “I know a lot is being made about Oscar coming to St. Louis,” Mozeliak said. “Right now, I just don’t even think that is a logical thing to do because there are a lot of question marks going on in the outfield to begin with. I think it would just muddy it up at this point. He is playing every day, and I think that’s good for him. If he continues to do what he’s doing, he’ll obviously make this a very difficult decision at some point.”

LHP Tyler Lyons, who started the season with Triple-A Memphis, allowed just four hits, including a homer, over six innings Tuesday, but got a no-decision against the Braves. He struck out seven and walked one. It was his third start filling in for RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) and he has also made two relief appearances.

LF Matt Holliday was 2-for-4 on Tuesday against the Braves and drove in the Cardinals’ only run. He is among the National League leaders with a .425 average with runners in scoring position, going 14-for-33, and his 19 RBIs lead the Cardinals. Holliday, batting .272, is 15 RBIs short of 1,000 for his career.

RHP Adam Wainwright, a former Atlanta first-round draft pick and a Georgia native, will try to bounce back from a loss to the Cubs in Chicago as he faces the Braves in the series finale at Turner Field on Wednesday night. He took a 25-inning scoreless streak into Friday’s game, but had his four-game winning streak snapped with the 6-5. Wainwright, 5-2 with a 2.16 ERA, had been 6-0 at Wrigley Field. Wainwright is 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in his career against the Braves.

RHP Jason Motte, coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery, needed just six pitches in a perfect eighth inning for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday in his second impressive rehab outing. He struck out all three batters in faced in his first outing on Sunday, his fastball reaching 96 mph. Motte tied for the National League lead with 42 saves in 2012, but injured his elbow late in spring training last year. He had been at extended spring training in Florida before beginning his minor league rehab with Springfield.