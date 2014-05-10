OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis after hitting just .143 with one RBI in nine games for the Cardinals following his recall from the Redbirds on April 28. The Cardinals consider Grichuk a prospect and feel his development would be better served by playing every day at Memphis than seeing spot duty with Memphis.

RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.51) will start Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game series, facing RHP Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.19). Lynn is 0-1 with two no-decisions in his last three starts after beginning the season by winning his first four starts. He is 4-2 with a 5.03 ERA against the Pirates in 12 career games, including 10 starts.

OF Joey Butler had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Friday night. The Cardinals plan to use him off the bench. Butler was fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .360 batting average and his .481 on-base percentage ranked second. He also had four home runs and 20 RBIs in 31 games.

LHP Jaime Garcia, on the disabled list since the start of the season as he recovers from left shoulder surgery, is scheduled to make his second start for Double-A Springfield on Monday on his rehab assignment. In his first start, he allowed two runs and three hits in two innings against Tulsa in a Texas League game with one walk and two strikeouts. Garcia has not pitched in a major league game since last May 17.

RHP Jason Motte pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning Friday night for Springfield as he continues to rehab from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. Motte has not allowed in three appearances and 2 2/3 innings.