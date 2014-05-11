RHP Shelby Miller (4-2, 3.20) will start Sunday night at Pittsburgh against RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 3.45) in the finale of the three-game series. He is 1-5 with a 4.91 against the Pirates in six career starts, including 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA in three starts at PNC Park.

1B Allen Craig was moved back to the cleanup spot in the batting order, where he began the season, after going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday night’s loss to the Pirates. Craig batted fourth in seven of the first eight games and went 3-for-31 (.097) with no extra-base hits. Since then, he has hit cleanup just three times in 26 games.

C Yadier Molina got the day off Saturday as the Cardinals lost 4-3 at Pittsburgh. Molina was not feeling well and also had gone 0-for-12 in his previous four games and 4-for-30 in May. Despite his recent struggles, Molina is hitting .300 with four home runs in 32 games.

LHP Jaime Garcia will now pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Monday rather than Double-A Springfield on Sunday in his next minor-league rehab start. The Cardinals want to see how Garcia fares against stronger competition after making one start for Springfield and allowed two runs and three hits in two innings. He has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.